My ride, my life - Masakazu Fujii

Masakazu Fujii has led his Honda-powered team to victory in the Endurance World Championship and engineered motorcycles that have won Grand Prix and TT races Few other people in modern motorcycling have had a career quite like Masa Fujii’s.

The Japanese veteran’s team has won World Championship Grand Prix races, the Le Mans and Suzuka 24 hours, the Suzuka Eight Hours and the Endurance World Championship, while his motorcycles have won everything from GP races to Isle of Man TTs.

Most of Fujii’s life has been lived with motorcycles, always Honda, because his father was friends with company founder Soichiro Honda, prompting a lifelong love of Honda machinery.

And yet he didn’t fall in love with motorcycles immediately.