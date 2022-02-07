GiveSendGo Attacked Over Campaign To Support Freedom Convoy | Co-Founders Guest To Explain | Ep 331

As the Freedom COnvoy continues in Canada Justin Trudeau and the left are doing everything they can to shut it down.

Trudeau is calling the peaceful participants violent, anti-Canada criminals, Facebook removed a page with over 200,000 followers and Go Fund me is refusing to distribute the over 10 million dollars that was donated to the truckers.

Fortunately, GiveSendGo has stepped up to the plate and is allowing the fundraising campaign, and for their willingness to be reasonable they were attacked over the weekend with a DDOS cyber attack.

Co-founders Heather Wilson and Jacob Wells join to discuss the craziness.

Plus, CNN wants Joe Rogan gone, Russel Brand doesn't like Brian Stelter either (who does?) and airbnb has banned conservative host Michelle Malkin.

Finally, the question of the day and Drew get's to your comments in Booze and Banter.