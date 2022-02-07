Truckers Latest Press Conference From Ottawa Canada

Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Legal Representatives and Canadian Truckers Organisers held an emergency press conference from Ottawa about the current situation, the importance of the Movement and why the Freedom Convoy exists.
Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Legal Representatives and Canadian Truckers Organisers held an emergency press conference from Ottawa about the current situation, the importance of the Movement and why the Freedom Convoy exists.
Follow Canada Unity 1 : https://www.facebook.com/CanadaUnity/