Spotify Won't Be 'Silencing' Joe Rogan After Racial Slurs Surface

CNN reports the chief executive of Spotify, Daniel Elk, says while he's found podcaster Joe Rogan's recently-surfaced use of racial slurs "incredibly hurtful,".

He says he will not move to "silence" Rogan, one of the app's most successful creators.

As Spotify navigates the perils of a Rogan-centric crisis, a growing amount of artists and podcasters have decided to end their relationship with the company.

Rogan had only recently apologized for his part in propagating COVID-19 misinformation when a compilation video surfaced, showing him repeatedly using the n-word.

The podcaster quickly apologized, saying he is "not racist," noting that the compilation video had taken what he said out of context.

Nevertheless, Rogan conceded.

Whenever you're in a situation where you have to say, 'I'm not racist,' you f----- up, and I clearly have f----- up.

Joe Rogan, host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' via Instagram.

Elk says Rogan's racial slurs "do not represent the values of this company." .

The Spotify CEO says he has taken part in "conversations with Joe and his team... including his history of using some racially insensitive language.".

According to JRE Missing, a website that tracks the podcast, more than 100 episodes of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' are no longer available on Spotify.

The company says Rogan chose to remove the episodes.

Following these discussions and his own reflections, he chose to remove a number of episodes from Spotify.

Daniel Elk, CEO Spotify, via CNN.

