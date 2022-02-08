Joe Rogan's Adopted Daughter is BLACK | He's Not a Racist | N-Word Scandal– Johnny Massacre Show 385
Joe Rogan's Adopted Daughter is BLACK | He's Not a Racist | N-Word Scandal– Johnny Massacre Show 385

After someone put together an out-of-context montage of Joe Rogan using the N-word quoting someone (not calling anyone the N-word) the internet has exploded and calls for Spotify to kick him off their platform have intensified.

It is obvious to anyone with a rational, functioning brain that A) Rogan is not a racist (check his guest history), B) This is a cynical ploy by his failing competitors to kneecap him … nevertheless it has escaped everybody that Joe Rogan&apos;s ADOPTED DAUGHTER IS BLACK.

Yes, he adopted his daughter and therefore there is no way this guy is the racist the mainstream media and Twitterati are making out.

Case closed.