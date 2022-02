BRITs Rising Star Holly Humberstone 'baffled' by award

The winner of the 2022 BRITs Rising Star Award has said she was "definitely caught unaware" by the accolade.

Arriving at the O2 Arena's red carpet, Holly Humberstone said: "It's just really bizarre that I'm here, it's just weird, just baffling to me that I get to be here alongside so many incredible artists." Report by Buseld.

