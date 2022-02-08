Switching to a Mediterranean Diet Could Add Over 10 Years to Your Life, Study Says

The new peer-reviewed study was published in 'PLOS Medicine' on Feb.

8.

The findings suggest young adults in America could add over a decade to their lifespan by ditching a Western diet.

Older individuals who make the same lifestyle changes may experience an 8-year boost in life expectancy.

That means consuming less red and processed meat, and eating more whole grains, nuts and legumes.

Food is fundamental for health, and global dietary risk factors are estimated to cause 11 million deaths and 255 million disability-adjusted life years annually, Lars Thore Fadnes, Norwegian nutrition researcher and lead study author, to The Daily Beast.

Understanding the health potential of different food groups could enable people to make feasible and significant health gains, Lars Thore Fadnes, Norwegian nutrition researcher and lead study author, to The Daily Beast.

Legumes were a standout factor in life expectancy gains.

In addition to being high in fiber, vitamins, minerals, proteins and carbohydrates, .

“legumes are practically free of saturated fat and cholesterol,” said Fadnes.

Legumes, nuts and whole grains are prominent in the "blue zones" of the world where people live the longest