Malala Yousafzai gets backlash for supporting education for women in hijab | Oneindia News

Women's education activist and nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has backed the students who were kept out of classes in Karnataka for wearing the hijab as violent protests by right wing groups erupted across some colleges over the alleged violation of uniform codes.

