Ideas for Celebrating Valentine's Day at Home
While the pandemic may limit your public options for celebrating Valentine's Day with your partner, .

These suggestions are perfect in-home alternatives to help make the day special.

1, Treat each other to breakfast in bed.

Make the morning special with a thoughtful spread.

Presentation can push even simple scrambled eggs to the next level.

2, Have a chocolate fondue night.

Microwavable fondue kits can help make the day fancy without a lot of expense or cleanup.

3, Try an indoor picnic.

A bottle of champagne and some imported food can help to provide a romantic picnic at home.

4.

, Get creative.

Virtual cooking or painting classes are a great way to get those creative juices flowing with your partner.

5, Do an in-home spa day.

Bubble baths, massages and hydrating face masks can set the day apart and create connections with your valentine.