Ideas for Celebrating, Valentine's Day at Home.
While the pandemic may limit your public options for celebrating Valentine's Day with your partner, .
These suggestions are perfect in-home alternatives to help make the day special.
1, Treat each other to breakfast in bed.
Make the morning special with a thoughtful spread.
Presentation can push even simple scrambled eggs to the next level.
2, Have a chocolate fondue night.
Microwavable fondue kits can help make the day fancy without a lot of expense or cleanup.
3, Try an indoor picnic.
A bottle of champagne and some imported food can help to provide a romantic picnic at home.
4.
, Get creative.
Virtual cooking or painting classes are a great way to get those creative juices flowing with your partner.
5, Do an in-home spa day.
Bubble baths, massages and hydrating face masks can set the day apart and create connections with your valentine.