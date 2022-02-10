Gourmet Inspiration for a Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner at Home

Fox News recently asked expert foodies to offer up some at-home dinner ideas for Valentine's Day that are sure to wow your better half.

Cara Campbell of The Gourmet Bon Vivant suggests, Luxurious Lobster Pasta, with Champagne Cream Sauce.

The lobster makes it special, and the champagne cream sauce just takes it to another level, Cara Campbell, The Gourmet Bon Vivant, via Fox.

You can make it with fresh lobster (this will take longer) or buy lump lobster meat that's already been cooked for the shorter way, Cara Campbell, The Gourmet Bon Vivant, via Fox.

It's a luxurious, decadent and impressive dish perfect for sharing on a special night with your partner, Cara Campbell, The Gourmet Bon Vivant, via Fox.

Aysegul Sanford, food blogger and owner of Foolproof Living, suggests , Oven-Baked Chicken Parmesan.

This Italian-inspired baked Chicken Parmesan will have your other half falling in love all over again, Aysegul Sanford, food blogger and owner of Foolproof Living, via Fox.

The creaminess from the cheese balances nicely with the tangy rich tomato sauce and the fresh basil offers some herbal accents, Aysegul Sanford, food blogger and owner of Foolproof Living, via Fox.

Candice Walker of Proportional Plate suggests a , Whole Roasted Chicken, with Dried Fruit and Wine.

This recipe is perfect for a special Valentine's dinner because you can do the majority of the prep the night before;, Candice Walker, Proportional Plate, via Fox.

... and this whole roasted chicken is succulent, well seasoned, and impressive to serve to your loved one, Candice Walker, Proportional Plate, via Fox