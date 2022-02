All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

In this animated feature, canine casino owner Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is killed by gambler Carface (Vic Tayback), but returns to Earth from heaven thanks to the powers of a magical, rewindable watch.

Charlie sets out to take his revenge on Carface by means of an elaborate plan that involves an orphan girl, Anne-Marie.

But as the plan progresses, Charlie discovers that Anne-Marie is being exploited by Carface.

Charlie must decide whether to change his mission from one of revenge to one of rescue.