Rooney: new doc is a chance for ‘closure’ on past 20 years

Speaking at the premiere of his new documentary ‘Rooney’, Wayne Rooney has said he feels now is the “right time” to give the public an insight into his and his family’s life.

He refused to comment on the ongoing libel case between Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy but said there has been moments when “it’s been tough as family”.

Report by Lewisl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn