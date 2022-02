My Son... My Father Was Murdered In The Name Of COVID

Derek McIntosh lost his life due to the Pfizer COVID shot being unlawfully mandated by his employer through OSHA.

His father, Jeff, and his son, Calvin, join me in this episode to tell the story of what happened and how the media attempted to silence the truth about his death, as well as that rescinding of the death certificate and an ongoing autopsy to rightfully state that it was not COVID-19 that killed Derek, but his death was the result of the experimental shot.