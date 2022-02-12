The Fault In Our Stars | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

The Fault In Our Stars | Official Trailer: Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Gus (Ansel Elgort) are two extraordinary teenagers who share an acerbic wit, a disdain for the conventional, and a love that sweeps them -- and us -- on an unforgettable journey.

Their relationship is all the more miraculous, given that they met and fell in love at a cancer support group.

THE FAULT IN OUR STARS, based upon the number-one bestselling novel by John Green, explores the funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love.