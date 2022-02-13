Virus, Vaccine, Veritas

Looks at 2020 as the year of the virus, 2021 as the year of the vaccine, and 2022 as the year of truth-telling--veritas.

Celebrates Omicron as the end of the long Covid winter by granting herd immunity with the least severity.

As the fear ebbs, people have more control over their time than ever before.

It's time to devise an alternative economy!

To take the first step from my book, How to Dismantle an Empire, I ask if banking families (including Bill Gates') should have free ownership of all our homes.

I recite James Broughton's poem about giving up our addiction to sneer and complaint, and suggest that our belief in evil geniuses and dystopian futures also go by the wayside.