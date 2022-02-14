Ambulance Movie (2022) - Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez

Ambulance Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever... In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, decorated veteran Will Sharp (Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman, The Matrix Resurrections), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he knows he shouldn't -- his adoptive brother Danny (Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, Zodiac, Spider-Man: Far From Home).

A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score: the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million.

With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no.

But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT Cam Thompson (Eiza Gonzalez, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Baby Driver) onboard.

In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A.

Has ever seen.

Directed by Michael Bay starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza Gonzalez, Moses Ingram, Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O'Donnell, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Devan Long, Jesse Garcia release date April 8, 2022 (in theaters)