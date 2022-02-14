5 Things Assassins Creed 1 Did Right

Assassin's Creed 1 has been out since 2007.

Surprisingly, the game holds up very well and looks good, especially on Xbox One X.

The game has been enhanced on Xbox One X (looks even better on PC) and I'm surprised at how much effort has gone into maintaining this game.

The game has multiple layers of story, involving the key protagonists Altair and Desmond Miles and how each tangles with their era of the Templar society.

While this isn't my favorite in the series, there's a lot here to appreciate, and I'm really glad you all suggested I play this game again!