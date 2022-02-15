Aging Leftist Super Bowl Stars, Durham Drops Bomb, Guests: Sean Spicer, Amanda Milius

Host Alex Marlow explains why this year’s Super Bowl should have made you cringe, even if you didn’t watch.

This is because the halftime show featured woke establishment rapper Eminem kneeling in solidarity with anti-America, anti-cop Colin Kaepernick.

Meet the new NFL, same as the old NFL.

The whole event served as rehab for washed-up old hip hoppers and rappers who are 20 years past their prime – and who have savaged conservative Americans.

And then, while the establishment media is 100 percent convinced World War II is about to begin starting at the Russia/Ukraine border, Alex is increasingly convinced this is all a manipulation to control the news cycle and get Americans to focus on anything other than Bidenflation, the relentless mask insanity, and the wild success of the trucker convoys.

We have two excellent guests today: First, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer discusses the John Durham revelation that Hillary Clinton actually did spy on Donald Trump after all.

As Trump’s press secretary at the time, Sean offers a unique perspective on these revelations.

Then, filmmaker Amanda Milius, producer of the Plot Against the President, breaks down why the Durham news is a big effing deal.

Then we discuss what is increasingly one of our most/least favorite topics: the oligarchy and the two forms of justice in this country.