Once Trudeau's War Measures Act 2.0 Passes Through the Senate Watch Out For the Next RCMP False Flag

What are the odds that on the same day and night the RCMP out in Alberta find a cache of weapons in the back of a truck during the Coutts Border blockade and on the same night back in Peterborough, Ontario 2,000 guns are stolen from a trucking yard and the police have since found the empty piggyback miles away in Brampton, Ontario and the guns are missing.
Late last night ex-RCMP sniper and head of security for the Freedom Convoy - Daniel Bulford - released a video putting everyone on notice that he feels the stolen guns have landed in Ottawa and the Truckers need to be aware of a set-up and a potential false flag like they did to the blockade in Coutts, Alberta.