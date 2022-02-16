DOWNTON ABBEY A NEW ERA Movie Trailer

DOWNTON ABBEY A NEW ERA Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: You are cordially invited to the grandest escape of the year.

The original principal cast of Downton Abbey will all once again return for the second film... directed by Simon Curtis starring Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Samantha Bond, Laura Carmichael, Brendan Coyle, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Robert James-Collier, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tuppence Middleton, Allen Leech, Michael Fox, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, Jonathan Zaccai release date May 20, 2022 (in US theaters)