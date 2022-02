Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu who was accused in Red Fort violence, dies in road accident | Oneindia News

Last evening, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was an accused in the Red Fort violence case, died in a road accident.

Police said that he met his demise on the Kundli-Manesar- Palwal expressway near Pipli toll plaza in Sonipat.

