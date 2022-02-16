NSA Ajit Doval’s residence security breach as man tries to break in; man detained | Oneindia News

Delhi police have taken a person into custody after he tried to drive into National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's residence; Government PU college at Vijayapura in north Karnataka, which allowed hijabs earlier, did not allow students wearing hijabs to enter the classrooms today; Sonipat Police have found a bottle of liquor in the ill-fated car of Deep Sidhu that met an accident late yesterday; Today, Telangana Chief Minister KCR’s office said that he has been invited to lunch by his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

