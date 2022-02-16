Laura Lee's 10 Minute Beauty Routine for Winged False Lashes and Full Brows
Laura Lee's 10 Minute Beauty Routine for Winged False Lashes and Full Brows

Makeup artist and YouTuber Laura Lee shares her 10-minute beauty routine winged eyeliner of full false lashes.

She emphasizes the importance of applying products that offer day-long hydration and sunscreen to protect her skin.

Laura also shares tips to make your lashes look full and avoid re-cutting them to fit your face.

*All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors or contributors.

However, when you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.

Biossance Squalane + Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum https://shop-links.co/cgDyxM2tMiO EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 https://shop-links.co/cgDyyxtQF2H Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax https://shop-links.co/cgDyy8tmt4C Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick https://shop-links.co/cgDyzEzT6MV Haleys Re-wind Blurring Full Coverage Concealer https://fave.co/3HUj1gW Laura Lee Los Angeles Beauty Sponge https://fave.co/34DD84W Huda Beauty Tantour Contour & Bronzer Cream https://shop-links.co/cgDyCla8Dok Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder https://shop-links.co/cgDyCUKtNCU Laura Lee Los Angeles L21 Powder Brush https://fave.co/3rMkcJP Too Faced Born This Way Setting Powder https://fave.co/3sIFeID Lawless Summer Skin Velvet Matte Bronzer https://shop-links.co/cgDyGu8YAAt Laura Lee Los Angeles Blush Aesthetic Palette https://fave.co/3JoIi3g Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer https://shop-links.co/cgDyIlSkCcR Laura Lee Los Angeles Nudie Patootie Eyeshadow Palette https://fave.co/3uRXzWv KVD Beauty Tattoo Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner https://shop-links.co/cgDyJBTpviq Armani Beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil https://fave.co/3gPaDU4 L.A.

Girl Lash Curler https://fave.co/36i6pm7 It Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Volumizing Mascara with Lash Serum https://shop-links.co/cgDyQHzqouV MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara https://shop-links.co/cgDySFBJVeD Dragun Beauty Lip Job Lip Liner https://fave.co/3BlO6rF Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick in KKW https://shop-links.co/cgDyTDilAZE Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Hot Sand https://goto.walmart.com/c/1324868/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_00001111222233334[…]line-Color-Sensational-Inti-Matte-Nudes-Lipstick%2F121720086 (can be shorted to bit.ly if needed) Mac Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray https://shop-links.co/cgDyZBs2zbN