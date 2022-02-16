Did the Freedom Convoy Bouncy Castles 'Trigger' the Ottawa Police Board to Fire Chief Peter Sloly?

On Tuesday afternoon embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned from his position.

Shortly after his resignation (which was an obvious hidden dismissal) the Ottawa Police Services Board held a Zoom meeting.

In that 90 minute meeting it is very clear that the board was not happy with way that the Ottawa Police were handling that Ottawa Freedom Convoy.

In this clip you will hear from the Board Chair Diane Deans.

I watched her do her rounds on Canadian media (CBC, CTV, etc.) she is a very nasty, negative lady.

You will see that she was obviously frustrated with former Chief Peter Sloly and she definitely did not like it when the truckers set-up those weekend bouncy castles.