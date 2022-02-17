COVID Ending In Some States, While Fauci Discusses Endless Shots? | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Glenn Youngkin ending school mask mandates, Dr. Fauci discussing endless boosters, Joe Biden’s connection to The Durham Report exposing the Hillary spying scandal, Jimmy Kimmel insulting Fox News viewers, and Justin Trudeau being booed in the House of Commons.

First, a clip of Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin legally ending mask mandates in schools.

While some states are rolling back COVID restrictions and learning to live with the virus others are showing that there is no end in sight.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci admitted on camera that they are considering requiring people to get a fourth booster.

Next, the Hillary Clinton spying scandal continues to grow.

Neustar Information Services, the tech company at the center of the The Durham Report, was revealed to also have done work for Joe Biden.

Meanwhile press secretary Jen Psaki has refused to answer any questions related to the revelations of the origins of the Russia investigation.

If Trump is proved right, will Leslie Stahl of 60 Minutes admit that Trump was right when he told her that he was being spied on?

Don’t worry though, Democrat shills like Jimmy KImmel are running cover for the Democrats by describing the Hillary spying scandal and the revelations of The Durham Report as just made up.

Next, Justin Trudeau stooped to a new low when attacking the freedom convoy and its supporters.

In the House of Commons he accused Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who is Jewish, of standing up for people who wear swastikas.

He was promptly booed by many in parliament.

Finally, Mike Lindell has come up with a unique plan to get his MyPillow orders to the Canadian truckers.