The Revolution is Being Visualized & Realized, Convoy Leader Arrested, BLM Hires Elias

1,500 volunteers investigating the Wisconsin Election find that they are deliberately not cleaning their voter roles.

Tom Fitton settles lawsuit in North Carolina, after the state clears 430,000 inactive names from its rolls.

Trudeau regime to begin to confiscate truckers pets, funds.

Canadian cops arrest trucker convoy organizer Chris Barber.

BLM hires Clinton aide Marc Elias.

Senate passes stop gap funding bill, to avoid government shutdown.

Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann files motion to dismiss in Durham probe.

Donald Trump, Don Jr. and Ivanka must testify under oath.

Finnish MP criminally charged for using bible verse.

Amazon suspends BLM from its charity platform.

Colorado Secretary of State is being sued.

Where is Tina Peters?

