Sebastian Stan Breaks Down His Career, from 'Captain America' to 'Pam & Tommy'

Sebastian Stan takes us through his multifaceted career, sharing insights from his roles he played in ‘Fragments of a Chronology of Chance,’ ‘The Covenant,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Captain America: The First Avenger,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Logan Lucky,’ ‘ I, Tonya,’ and the new Hulu miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Pam & Tommy premiered February 2 on Hulu (finale on March 9).