Trainer Bob Baffert fined, suspended by Kentucky Derby

The late champion horse of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit, was stripped of his title Monday after steroids were found in the horse's blood.
His trainer, Bob Baffert was also suspended and fined.
