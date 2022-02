Manipur: PM Modi addresses rally in Imphal, alleges Congress made fun of northeast | Oneindia News

Today, PM Modi addressed a rally at Imphal in Manipur; Amid the growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked Indian students to return home; On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk; Ruling DMK is leading the urban local body polls In Tamil Nadu that were conducted today.

