The Equalizer S02E10 Legacy

The Equalizer 2x10 "Legacy" Promo with guest star Jada Pinkett Smith - McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, February 27th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

» Starring: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint » Special Guest Star: Jada Pinkett Smith