Russia Sanctions Target Critical Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was a major point of leverage to try to penalize Russia and stop it from invading Ukraine.
Suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was a major point of leverage to try to penalize Russia and stop it from invading Ukraine.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on how oil prices will be affected after Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the sanctions the..
Watch VideoOil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence..