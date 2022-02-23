THE ONLY Ultimate style in Bowling Can't be beat as the Royce Gracie Style in the UFC was said2be!

The one the Only Ultimate Bowling style that can NOT be beat: the straight ball basic style with ZERO hook, ZERO revs with the lightest weight fun ball made of ANY plastic or substance it DON'T matter even a rubber ROCK will DO.
Why you say it's because it does not MATTER heavy oil, oil pattern or no oil its a straight line no matter what!
NO HOOK, NO SPIN NO end over end FLIP as in all weighted bowling balls .
A cheap $50 fun ball is just as GOOD as a $300 plus with hi res surface with a straight ball.
Really I hope you think your big powerful hook is best.
You must GUESS to much & change your area all the time where a straight ball is always on one single area you use ALL the time with NEVER needing to move your line ever.
My line to the strike zone is Absolute & exact no matter the ROCK I use.
That STRAIGHT line is always there on ALL lane conditions NO MATTER WHAT THAT line never changes.
I'm making this video before I get my 900 series or my three 300 games in a row on sanctioned lanes.
Bring it on BABY!
To this date I have only had a 299 using a hook Meijer's ball on open in 2005, never a 300.
With only a 258 in 2006 as my high game on league & a 257 is my high on open bowling this year 2 weeks ago.
Front 8 summer of 2021 & the front 8 on 2-20-22 today is 2-21-22