How to stain raw wood with Tinted Armor

Tinted Armor is perfect for adding depth, dimension, and character to your furniture transformation.

Our Tinted Armor line-up leaves you with endless options for creating breathtaking finishes, with all the same protective features of our Sheer Armor.

These versatile tinted topcoats double as a glaze, and a stain.

When used as a stain for wood you can enjoy no smelly fumes, long waits, or complicated steps, the topcoat is built right in!

Tinted Armor comes in Black, Hazelnut, Betty White, and Driftwood.

