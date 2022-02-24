The Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN's drivers and the new Alfa Romeo Tonale

The members of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN spent the past few days in the beautiful alpine landscape of La Thuile, a winter sports paradise in the Italian Aosta Valley.

In an atmosphere of team spirit and camaraderie, the team focused on its strategies and goals for the upcoming Formula 1 World Championship.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, and Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, were present along with the entire management and communications department, as well as Formula 1 drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

In the 2022 season, Bottas and Guanyu will pilot the newly designed racing cars called the C42.

You face the competition in a Formula 1 World Championship, which is facing major changes due to fundamentally new technical regulations and therefore promises high tension.

As the guest of honour, just a few days after the official online presentation, the Alfa Romeo Tonale celebrated its premiere in Italy.

Alfa Romeo's first electrified SUV represents the metamorphosis of the brand.

Alfa Romeo remains true to the Italian sportiness embedded in its DNA since 1910.

But the new Alfa Romeo Tonale marks the beginning of a radical evolution of the brand in the areas of connectivity and electrification.