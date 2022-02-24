Canadian Officials Demonstrate the SOP of Those Seizing Power in America

It's no secret that the Canadian government has used force to disperse the Freedom Truckers Convoy at the Canadian border.

Trudeau used their own emergency act to invoke tyranny upon the people and the Ottowa mayor pursues them with a vengeance through arrests and property seizures.

What does this mean for them and the United States?

Is this the fist of the New World Order which seized power in 2020?

Dustin Faulkner discusses this and other problems with the power of these officials.

Dr. Mark Sherwood joins Hope, Health, & Freedom discussing the issues with his opponent in Oklahoma and not using Special Emergency Sessions.