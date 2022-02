The TRUE REASON why Trudeau backed off the Emergencies Act

When Justin Trudeau announced the reversal of implementing the Emergencies Act 2 days after Parliament Voted to continue with the Act even though the threats were gone and dispersed had left many to ask; "Why?".

Perhaps it was from the excellent speeches before the vote in the Senate?

Nope... Perhaps Trudeau found out that he didn't have the votes necessary?

Wrong Again.