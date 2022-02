Biden's Court? Black Women Lawyers Cheer Barrier Broken At Supreme Court

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic nomination moved the legal community.

In her nomination speech, Jackson referenced the first Black woman to ever serve as a federal judge, but until her nomination, a Black woman has never been tapped for the ultimate promotion to the Supreme Court.

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and a panel of legal experts discuss the importance of this pick.