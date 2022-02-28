Final Frequency Movie

Final Frequency Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:PhD student Esther connects unusual tremors in L.A.

To rogue scientists, who are desperately seeking Nikola Tesla's lost notebook.

If captured, Tesla’s deadly research will enhance the destructive power of their master plan to manipulate thoughts and to manufacture an epic earthquake to take out world leaders during the G-20 World Economic Summit.

The key is the professor, who has vanished along with the notebook.

Esther and her crew of misfits are the only hope to find him before the G-20 is reduced to ashes and rubble.

“Final Frequency” stars Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny, The Magicians, Days of our Lives), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (SWAT, “Stargirl” as Hourman), Richard Burgi (Desperate Housewives, Hostel II), Kirby Bliss Blanton (Death Wish 2018, The Green Inferno), Kim Estes (Emmy Winner-Dicks, NCIS), Luke Guldan (The Good Place), Nikki SooHoo (Stick It, Space Samurai: Oasis), Josh Murray (Killing Lincoln, The Missing Twin) and Abhay Walia (Seven Rounds, Cake).

Director: Tim Lowry Writers: Christine Fry, Penny Gibben Stars: Nicolas Alexandre, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Eddie Buraye