European Union announces delivery of weapons to Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia | DW News
The European Union said it will spend €500 million on weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

For the first time in its history, the European Union will purchase weapons for a country under attack, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

In a meeting on Sunday, EU foreign minister agreed to budget €500 million ($564 million) for weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

Poland agreed to work as a logistic hub for the delivery of weapons.

She also said EU airspace would be closed to Russia-owned, registered or controlled aircraft, explicitly mentioning that the ban would apply to &quot;the private jets of oligarchs.&quot; Additionally, von der Leyen announced the 27-member bloc would take steps to stop &quot;the Kremlin&apos;s media machine in the EU&quot; by banning state-owned Russia Today, Sputnik and their subsidiaries.

&quot;We are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe,&quot; she said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the move was aimed at &quot;turning off the tap for Russia&apos;s disinformation in Europe.&quot; In addition to the measures against Russia, von der Leyen added that the EU agreed to sanction Russia&apos;s ally Belarus, which she called &quot;the other aggressor in this war.&quot; In a message to the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing Ukraine, von der Leyen said they would be welcomed with &quot;open arms.&quot;