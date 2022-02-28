Trump on Biden and NATO: "Our leaders are dumb"

Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, switching tone from his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.
