The Laird Report Episode 5 The Russians have a legitimate grievance

The Russia/ Ukraine war will one day be analysed, and when it does, a new narrative may emerge, that there was no good guys, only bad ones.

In doing this video, it has to be said that because of the actions of the Ukrainian political class and primary the West, yes, Putin does have a legitimate grievance.

If you feel sorry, then reserve that sorrow for both the people of Ukraine and Russia.

With the threat level escalating the West sending weapons, how before the Russians consider the West as enemy combatants?

We are at the most dangerous time in our history since the end of the second world war.

One thing is certain, the iron curtain which was once brought down will be raised again.

Is the current peace talks the lull before the Russian storm?

Judging by the columns of mechanism warfare on the roads of the Ukraine, that storm doesn't seem far away, and it comes closer by the hour.