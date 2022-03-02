Nancy Pelosi Falls during Biden's State of the Union Address.
#11 - Reflecting on Biden's SOTN, is this the end of Putin?
Rumble
In this video, Jake reviews the first State of the Union address of the current regime delivered today
Nancy Pelosi Falls during Biden's State of the Union Address.
In this video, Jake reviews the first State of the Union address of the current regime delivered today
Denver7 Investigates took a closer look at a few of the statements made Tuesday during President Joe Biden’s first State of the..