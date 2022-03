Boris Johnson departs Downing Street alongside Ukraine ambassador

Due to the closure of Whitehall, Boris Johnson departs via the rear entrance of Downing Street, alongside the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, to attend this week's Prime Minister's Questions.

Report by Blairm.

