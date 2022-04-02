Windfall tax ‘straightforward solution to real problem’

Sir Keir Starmer has continued Labour’s call for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers to ease the cost-of-living crisis, describing it as: “a very straightforward solution to a very real problem”.

Sir Keir said that oil and gas companies “have made more profit than they expected”, and that the money raised from a windfall tax would “take up to £600 off people’s bills”.

Report by Jonesia.

