Labour: Government still shamefully slow on Ukraine refugees

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper lambasts the government for being "shamefully" slow to lift bureaucracy-driven delays facing Ukrainian refugees.

She calls the situation a "total disgrace" and says Home Secretary Priti Patel needs to "get a grip" of the problem.

Report by Edwardst.

