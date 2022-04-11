Woman Cracks Egg on Australian Politician's Head

A woman cracked an egg on the head of Australian politician Craig Kelly at a park in Melbourne on Friday, calling him a ‘Nazi lover’ and ‘antisemite.’ Kelly, the leader of the United Australia Party, is a right-wing politician known for spreading misinformation on Facebook about COVID-19, vaccines, and climate change.

Victoria Police are reportedly investigating the egging incident, and Kelly says he intends to press charges.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more international news & politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Australia #CraigKelly #Egged #Politics #News #NowThis