The Grass Is Greener // 1960 British romantic comedy film trailer

The Grass Is Greener is a 1960 British romantic comedy film directed by Stanley Donen and starring Cary Grant, Deborah Kerr, Robert Mitchum, and Jean Simmons.

The screenplay was adapted by Hugh Williams and Margaret Vyner from the play of the same name which they had written and found success with in London's West End.