The Time Traveler's Wife

The Time Traveler's Wife - Plot Synopsis: An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger, THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem ... time travel.

Directed by David Nutter starring Theo James, Rose Leslie, Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell, Michael Park, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardson, Peter Graham, Brian Altemus, Jason David, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Chelsea Frei, Marcia DeBonis, Will Brill, Spencer House release date May 15, 2022 (on HBO MAX)