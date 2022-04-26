Bad Bunny Takes Leading Acting Role in New Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’

Bad Bunny Takes Leading , Acting Role in New Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’.

Bad Bunny Takes Leading , Acting Role in New Marvel Film ‘El Muerto’.

'The Guardian' reports music superstar Bad Bunny will play a leading role in the upcoming Marvel film, "El Muerto.".

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez, .

Will star as a wrestler who unlocks superhero abilities through a magical mask.

To bring El Muerto to life is just incredible ... , Bad Bunny to fans at CinemaCon, via 'the Guardian'.

… so exciting.

, Bad Bunny to fans at CinemaCon, via 'the Guardian'.

The 29-year-old who hails from Puerto Rico has been the world's most popular music artist on Spotify for the last two years.

The 29-year-old who hails from Puerto Rico has been the world's most popular music artist on Spotify for the last two years.

While reaching massive success as an artist, Bad Bunny has also recently made appearances as a wrestler at WWE events WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

While reaching massive success as an artist, Bad Bunny has also recently made appearances as a wrestler at WWE events WrestleMania and Royal Rumble.

The extremely prolific artist has released three full-length records in 2020 alone.

Though a release date remains up in the air, Bad Bunny recently announced that his new album will be named "Un Verano Sin Ti.".

Bad Bunny's blossoming acting career appears to be going into full swing, .

As he is also set to act in the upcoming thriller "Bullet Train" alongside Brad Pitt