US Vice-President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 |Oneindia News

The vice-president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 according to a statement by the White House.
#KamalaHarris #USA #Covid-19
The vice-president of the United States of America, Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 according to a statement by the White House.
#KamalaHarris #USA #Covid-19
Watch VideoThe White House press corps' annual gala returned Saturday night along with the roasting of Washington, the journalists..
While Kamala Harris had not seen President Biden for eight days, her positive test renewed concerns about his vulnerability to the..